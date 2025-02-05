Bystander helps nick thief who stole steaks and dog food at Bedford petrol station
But Bedford Community Policing Team confirmed that he does not have a dog – and added there "is no dog linked to this individual that we need to be concerned for".
The "prolific thief" had nicked the goods from M&S Food at the A6/A421 roundabout on Monday (February 3) – and had court bail conditions not to go there due to repeated shoplifting.
An officer tracked him down on Ampthill Road – "with a rather full looking coat".
The PCSO said: "I pulled over and and detained him for theft. With the help of a very kind member of the public I managed to get him under control.
"He then undid his coat and out fell a large quantity of tins of dog food along with with steaks."
The man started to try and escape again – but the PCSO kept hold of him until back up arrived. He was arrested for several theft offences.
The PCSO added: "Shout out to the very kind member of the public who helped me at the busy road side to keep the suspect detained."