A bystander helped to catch a shoplifter who had stolen steaks and dog food from a petrol station near Bedford.

But Bedford Community Policing Team confirmed that he does not have a dog – and added there "is no dog linked to this individual that we need to be concerned for".

The "prolific thief" had nicked the goods from M&S Food at the A6/A421 roundabout on Monday (February 3) – and had court bail conditions not to go there due to repeated shoplifting.

An officer tracked him down on Ampthill Road – "with a rather full looking coat".

The PCSO said: "I pulled over and and detained him for theft. With the help of a very kind member of the public I managed to get him under control.

"He then undid his coat and out fell a large quantity of tins of dog food along with with steaks."

The man started to try and escape again – but the PCSO kept hold of him until back up arrived. He was arrested for several theft offences.

The PCSO added: "Shout out to the very kind member of the public who helped me at the busy road side to keep the suspect detained."