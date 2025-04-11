Bus crashes into central reservation on Bedford road

A bus crashed into a central reservation in Bedford this morning (Friday).

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on Friday 11th April at St Peter's Street in Bedford. Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries."