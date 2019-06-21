Burglars take guns and ammunition in Bedfordshire village break-in

Five guns and ammunition were stolen during a break-in at a home in Staploe.

Four men are believed to have broken into the property just befroe 4pm on Wednesday, June 19.

After entering via the back door they conducted a messy search of the house before leaving with four shotguns, a rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

They then left the scene in a white Volkswagen Golf.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses .

Detective Constable David Pawelek from the force’s Op Maze team, investigating said: “We are keen to recover the stolen weapons and enquiries are underway to identify those responsible as well as to recover the firearms.

“We would urge anyone with any information to come forward as this will help us with our investigation.”

He added: “Burglary is a priority for the force, and we remain absolutely committed to apprehending those responsible.

“We understand the impact that this type of crime has on victims and how distressing they can be - nobody has the right to enter someone else’s home uninvited or under false pretences and make them feel unsafe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pawelek on 101, quoting reference number 40/34723/19. You can also visit the force’s online reporting centre at https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/information-and-services/Contact/Contact

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 111 555 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/