Burglars strike six times in 15 hours in Bedford

Six burglaries and attempted burglaries took place in one day in Bedford last week.

The offences all took place between 7.30am and around 10pm on Friday.

They occured in Chaucer Road, Warwick Avenue, Woburn Road, The Avenue, Alexandra Place, and Conduit Road, Bedford.

Items stolen include electrical items, watches, and rucksacks and their contents.

Police are asking people to check their doors and windows, and report suspicious activity.

At three of the properties, the offenders had made attempts to get through the front door of the property, but were not successful on two occasions.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh said: “At one of the incidents, we found that a window on the ground floor didn’t lock properly, which is why we’re taking this opportunity to remind people to check that their doors and windows lock properly. To minimise the chances of a burglar gaining entry, keep them locked.

“Four of the six incidents look like they took place before 5pm. If you are at home during the day, please keep an eye out for suspicious activity on your street, and if you see someone behaving suspiciously, then contact police straight away.”

Other advice from police includes keeping all valuables and keys safely out of sight from windows, both in your home and car; and never leave garages or sheds unlocked.