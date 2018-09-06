Burglar who stole 60 items of jewellery from property near Bedford has been jailed for three years

A man who stole 60 pieces of jewellery, including a gold watch and other items that belonged to the victims’ late parents, has been jailed for three years.

Nelson Smith, 41, of no fixed address, was found guilty of burglary at a property in Colmworth, near Bedford, in April.

CCTV image of Nelson Smith at the property he burgled in Colmworth

Luton Crown Court heard he gained entry to the property by throwing a plant pot through the kitchen window, Smith helped himself to electronic items, coins, foreign currency, and in excess of 60 pieces of jewellery, including a gold watch and other items that belonged to the victims’ late parents.

During his time in the house, Smith’s image was captured on a motion sensitive camera, and was later identified by a police officer.

Speaking to police, the homeowner said: “Nearly every room had been searched. Drawers had been emptied out, cupboards searched and mattresses searched under. Pillow cases had been taken from the beds.

“This incident has been truly upsetting.”

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “I’m pleased that this offender has now been jailed for a lengthy sentence. I hope during his time in jail, Smith reflects on his actions.

“At Bedfordshire Police, we are committed to reducing burglary, and this is a crime that both the police and the courts take very seriously.”

