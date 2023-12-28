Burglar steals wallet and bank cards from Bedford house while elderly resident sleeps upstairs
If you have any doorbell footage or CCTV, contact the police
A burglar stole a wallet and bank cards from a house in Putnoe on Christmas Eve.
According to police, the suspect – believed to be a man in a hooded top – entered the house in Heronscroft through the back door at around 3.30am on Sunday (December 24).
Neighbours took to social media, revealing the elderly resident was asleep upstairs at the time of the break-in.
Police have asked anyone with info, CCTV or doorbell footage to report it online or call them on 101 quoting reference 40/69734/23.