Burglar steals wallet and bank cards from Bedford house while elderly resident sleeps upstairs

A burglar stole a wallet and bank cards from a house in Putnoe on Christmas Eve.

According to police, the suspect – believed to be a man in a hooded top – entered the house in Heronscroft through the back door at around 3.30am on Sunday (December 24).

Neighbours took to social media, revealing the elderly resident was asleep upstairs at the time of the break-in.