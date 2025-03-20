Burglar jailed after string of Bedford crimes
Josh Lavell burgled a house in Greenfield, several shops in Bromham, stole a handbag from Towers Health Club in Bedford and used bank cards he had taken.
He also stole bikes and tools in Clapham and Bedford.
But in each of the cases Lavell, 24, and of no fixed address, was captured on CCTV and recognised by police officers.
On February 2 he was spotted in Bedford town centre by council CCTV operators. They notified police who arrested him.
Lavell admitted five charges of burglary, two charges of theft and two charges of fraud at Luton Crown Court, and was sentenced to three years behind bars.
Detective Constable Andrew Boston, of Bedfordshire Police’s specialist residential burglary unit, Operation Maze, said: “Lavell has a long history of offending so it’s good to have him off the streets.
“We are committed to attending every burglary that takes place in Bedfordshire and will continue to target prolific offenders.
“This case particularly shows the value of CCTV and doorbell footage. It really can help us secure convictions.
“It is also an opportunity for us to highlight measures residents can take which may help deter burglars.”
