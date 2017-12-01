Brothers jailed after series of violent robberies in Putnoe area of Bedford

Two brothers from Bedford have been jailed after pleading guilty to robbing 12 elderly women between May and September this year.

Marvin Lendor, 29, of Atterdale Walk, and Leon Lendor, 31, of Dover Crescent, were sentenced to seven years and five years, respectively, at a hearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday).

MBTC Marvin Lendor

Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, after specifically targeting elderly and vulnerable women in Putnoe and Castle Road and the surrounding area, stealing their handbags and bank cards. In total they robbed 12 women.

They also admitted conspiracy to steal from cars, as well as causing actual bodily harm to a man in May. In addition. Marvin Lendor had pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a knife, and the theft of cash from a church in September.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock said: “These two brothers caused real physical and emotional harm to their victims and the area will be a safer place with them both in prison.

“They specifically targeted elderly and vulnerable people, some of whom were physically injured in the incidents.

“I am hugely grateful to all who helped bring them to justice, including the officers involved in this case, as well as the public for the information and support they provided during the investigation.”