Bromham stabbing: "We believe this was an isolated incident," say police

Police believe the stabbing in Bromham was an isolated incident

The police have come out to assure the public following a stabbing in Bromham.

On Thursday, March 13, a man in his 30s was stabbed in Grange Lane and armed police were called to the scene.

Following concerns from residents late last week, the police have been quick to allay any fears.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We want to reassure you all that we believe this was an isolated incident, without any risk to the wider community.

“Detectives have launched an investigation and would ask anyone with information to please get in touch. You can contact us via our website and use the reference 188 of 13 March so the operator knows which incident you're referring to.”