Boys threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Allhallows, Bedford on Tuesday afternoon (2 April).

At approximately 5.50pm two boys visited a local shop and left their bikes outside with one of the boys looking after them.

He was then approached by a two offenders who demanded the bikes and one of them took out what is believed to be a black handled knife.

The victims told the offenders that they had called the police, which made the offenders walk away from the scene.

The offenders are described as Asian and in their late teens or early twenties.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“This incident happened in broad daylight in a busy street during peak hours. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or saw the youths in the area is asked to get in touch with us.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact DC Brecknock on 101 or visit our online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/19009/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111