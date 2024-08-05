Boy, aged 16, seriously injured following fight "with weapons" in Shortstown

By Clare Turner
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
The fight in Shortstown took place shortly before 11pm on Friday (August 2)The fight in Shortstown took place shortly before 11pm on Friday (August 2)
The fight in Shortstown took place shortly before 11pm on Friday (August 2)
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fight on Friday night (August 2).

The incident happened shortly before 11pm in Beauvais Square when police said they were called “to reports of a fight involving weapons” – some of the fight spilled into the Tesco Express store.

One 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

A police presence remains in the area.

Anyone with info about the incident should call police on 101 or report it online quoting the reference 554 of 2 August.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice