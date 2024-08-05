Boy, aged 16, seriously injured following fight "with weapons" in Shortstown
The incident happened shortly before 11pm in Beauvais Square when police said they were called “to reports of a fight involving weapons” – some of the fight spilled into the Tesco Express store.
One 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.
A police presence remains in the area.
Anyone with info about the incident should call police on 101 or report it online quoting the reference 554 of 2 August.