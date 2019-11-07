Boy, 17, stabbed in Bedford
A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:52 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:53 pm
Police rushed to London Road at around 2.45pm after reports of a stabbing.
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Ferrers.
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via Crimestoppers-uk.org