Body of woman found in river near Kempston
She was pronounced dead at the scene
Bedfordshire Police have found the body of a woman in Bedfordshire after responding to a report of a concern for welfare this morning (January 20).
Just before 6.35am the police were called to the river in Kempston, where a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be passed to the coroner in due course.”