Bedfordshire Police have found the body of a woman in Bedfordshire after responding to a report of a concern for welfare this morning (January 20).

Just before 6.35am the police were called to the river in Kempston, where a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Beds Police were called at around 6.35am