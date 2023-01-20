News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Body of woman found in river near Kempston

She was pronounced dead at the scene

By Olivia Preston
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 3:55pm

Bedfordshire Police have found the body of a woman in Bedfordshire after responding to a report of a concern for welfare this morning (January 20).

Just before 6.35am the police were called to the river in Kempston, where a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Beds Police were called at around 6.35am
Most Popular

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be passed to the coroner in due course.”