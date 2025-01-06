Body of missing man found in brook near Bedford's Oasis Beach Pool
Officers searching for missing Alan, were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Saturday (January 4).
A body had been found in shallow brook near to the Oasis Beach Pool.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Emergency services attended but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"He has been identified as missing Alan. His death is not being treated as suspicious."
Police say Alan's family are aware and are being supported by officers.
Bedfordshire Police added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped in the search. Please respect Alan's family's privacy at this difficult time."