Body found in river in search for missing Jenny from Bedford
Police searching for missing Jenny from Bedford say a body has been found in the River Great Ouse.
Police made the discovery near Cardington Lock yesterday (February 5).
Formal identification is still to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by Bedfordshire Police.
Detective Inspector Natalie Fletcher, of Bedfordshire Police Missing Team, said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jenny’s family and friends at this time.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to help find her and the work of the Midshires Search and Rescue team, the Environment Agency and the Metropolitan Police for their assistance."