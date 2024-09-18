Beds Police warns students to stay alert over the risks of drinks spiking

Students are urged to stay vigilant when it comes to drinks spiking

Plain clothes officers from Bedfordshire Police will be in bars and clubs this week amid concerns over drinks spiking

As thousands of students across Bedfordshire head back to university, Bedfordshire Police is supporting Operation Lester, the national week of action to improve safety in pubs and clubs, as well as to encourage reporting.

This week, officers from Bedfordshire Police’s licencing team will work with pubs, clubs and taxi services to give them the latest training on keeping revellers safe and to spot signs if a person has been spiked.

As well as raising awareness, there will be an increased police presence at night-time - both plain clothes and hi-visibility officers - who will intervene if they suspect criminal activity.

Detective Inspector, Vicky Willett, the lead on spiking intensification week for Bedfordshire Police, said: "Our plans for this week build on the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, and we remain dedicated to taking decisive action against those responsible.

“Education is a key tool, so we will continue visiting licensed venues to provide staff with safety advice and encourage anyone affected to come forward for support.

“We will also raise awareness of the signs of spiking and remind people how they can assist someone in such a situation."

Yesterday (Tuesday), officers joined Dawn Dines, the CEO and founder of charity Stamp Out Spiking, and volunteers from Bedford Borough Community Safety Partnership to talk to students at the University of Bedfordshire freshers fairs, to educate students on the myths around spiking.

DI Willet added: “It’s never too late to report spiking. We encourage anyone who believes they’ve been a victim to report it. This helps us not only pursue criminal charges, but also identify areas to focus patrols and work more closely with venue owners to prevent further incidents.

“Spiking is something that can happen to anyone, and it is important that people understand there is support available. If you or someone you know has been spiked at a licensed premises, please inform a staff member or manager for assistance and call emergency services if necessary."

If you believe you may be a victim of spiking, report it to police straightaway. If a crime is in progress call 999, otherwise call 101 or report online. TVisit Project Firefly | Bedfordshire Police to find out more.