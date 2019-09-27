Beds Police officer dismissed after misusing force database to search for info on family member

A Bedfordshire Police officer has been dismissed after using force systems for a non-policing purpose.

PC Arshad Mahmood, who had already handed in his resignation to the force, was found to have committed Gross Misconduct in respect of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

The allegations against PC Mahmood included viewing a computer log of an incident which involved a relative in 2015.

He subsequently failed to disclose that search or notify the force that a family member had a criminal conviction during a vetting check in 2017.

PC Mahmood was also found to have accessed systems to review a log in relation to a warrant carried out at a property owned by a family member in November last year, and that he had failed to disclose a business interest for a period of 10 years.

PC Mahmood, who joined the force in 2005, failed to attend a public misconduct hearing at Biggleswade Town Hall on Wednesday but a panel found the allegations against him all proved in his absence.

He was dismissed without notice with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “We expect the very highest standards of integrity from our officers, but PC Mahmood’s conduct has repeatedly fallen well short of our expectations.

“It is imperative that police officers and staff are trusted with confidential information in order to keep people safe.

"We ensure everyone is fully aware of the responsibility that comes with that trust, and the importance of using our systems purely for policing purposes.

“Anyone who abuses that responsibility will face being held to account.”