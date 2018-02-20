Beds Police back in front of the cameras

Policing in Bedfordshire returned to the spotlight with the new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody which began last night (Feb 19).

The BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series returned with more episodes delving into some of the most complex and challenging cases dealt with by the force.

One of those featured included the case against former Bedford based cop Gareth Suffling who was jailed for 18 months after admitting trying to blackmail a man for using a prostitute in Luton.

The series will feature investigations filmed during 2017 – while The Garden Productions, the television company behind the programme, was with the force for their recent stint.

The crew have returned and spent several weeks rigged up to custody suites in both Kempston and Luton police stations.

As with previous seasons, the new series focuses on the most serious types of crimes including stalking and harassment, police corruption, and a violent murder attempt.

Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Lay, said: “Since we first began working with The Garden Productions on 24 Hours in Police Custody, we have been overwhelmed with the feedback about how transparent we are as a force to completely open up our work to the public.

“In opening our doors this way, we can help to ensure public confidence, allowing people to visualise how we keep Bedfordshire safe and just how professional our staff are.

“Bedfordshire Police is completely accountable to the public and I look forward to sharing with them some of our recent investigations, opening the lid on the numerous complexities we face and the way we deal with them effectively with commitment and professionalism.”

Tune in to Channel 4 for 24 Hours in Police Custody at 9pm tonight (19 February)..