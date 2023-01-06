A student police officer with Bedfordshire Constabulary has been dismissed from the force after he breached standards of professional behaviour.

At a three-day hearing, which concluded today (January 6), a panel ruled that PC Duane Atkins had assaulted his ex-partner and sent inappropriate images to another woman.

Atkins, who was initially a PCSO before joining as a student officer in 2020, assaulted a woman whom he was in a relationship with at the time and sent inappropriate images and videos to another woman. A criminal investigation into the assault took place but no further action was taken.

Bedfordshire Police headquarters

The misconduct panel found that Atkins had breached the professional standards of Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct. He was dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Dan Vajzovic said: “Duane Atkins’ conduct was completely unacceptable. This was a clear case of gross misconduct and it is important the officer was instantly dismissed to ensure that the public can continue to have trust in our force.”

