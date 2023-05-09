Bedfordshire Police release pictures of three men wanted for Yarl's Wood escape

Detectives searching for eight men who escaped from an immigration removal centre in Bedfordshire have released images of the last three people they want to find.

Arnold Lleshaj, 27, Ervin Morati, 20, and Luftim Hallaci, 20, are suspected to be the final outstanding members following the breakout of Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre on Friday, April 28.

Thirteen people broke through the centre’s perimeter fence, though five were detained by Bedfordshire Police officers shortly afterwards.

A security guard stands at the gates of the Yarl's Wood Immigration Centre (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The remaining eight were all men, seven in their 20s and one in his 30s. Bedfordshire Police and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit have been coordinating police activity across the country to track the men down.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in north London by the Metropolitan Police on Sunday afternoon while another was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender taking the total number of arrests to 10.

So far all of those arrested whose cases have been presented to the Crown Prosecution Service have been charged and remanded into custody. This includes those who have been charged with escaping lawful custody as well as those who have assisted offenders. The two additional men arrested as part of this operation have also been charged with drugs offences and remanded into custody.

Those charged with the escape include Enea Shima, 27, Rizah Koka, 29, Mariglen Coha 32.

Luftim Hallaci

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson, who is leading Operation Springhill, said: "This has been a coordinated effort from police forces across multiple counties and has resulted in 10 people being arrested for a variety of offences including suspicion of escaping from the centre or assisting or harbouring those who involved.

"We will continue to do everything we can to identify and track down those responsible. I would appeal directly to these three men to hand yourselves in – you should also know that anyone who is helping you in any way will also be arrested and put before the courts.

"Anyone who may have innocently supported one of these men, or knows of their whereabouts, call police immediately on 999 citing Operation Springhill.

"We will continue to make arrests and use all available tactics to find these outstanding men, all who have assisted and supported them and bring them all to justice."

Arnold Lleshaj