Shane Ellwood (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)

Bedfordshire Police have issued an appeal to help locate a man wanted for prison recall.

Officers are trying to trace Shane Ellwood, 31, of no fixed abode – who they believe may have travelled to Scotland. Ellwood is described as around 5ft 5ins and is slim with short brown hair. He has a number of distinguishing tattoos on his arms, hand and chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Brian Holmes said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ellwood to contact us immediately with any information.

“It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or visit this page, quoting reference 40/10753/23.