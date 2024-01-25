Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner tells council it's time for 'little less conversation' and 'more action'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has told Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) that it’s time for a “little less conversation and a bit more action” when improving the county’s policing .

This follows an invitation for the PCC to attend CBC’s new Police and Crime Advisory Panel. The council’s website says this panel will review or scrutinise decisions made and the actions taken by authorities with crime and disorder functions. However, it does not have the power to summon or require the PCC to attend, as it can only invite outside parties to take part in meetings.

“I have written to CBC’s leader, councillor Adam Zerny to remind him of the numerous meetings with CBC councillors, officers and residents where I’m already held accountable,” PCC Festus Akinbusoye said.

Festus Akinbusoye, the police and crime commissioner for Bedfordshire. Picture: Festus Akinbusoye

“And to question that at a time when CBC is having to make budget decisions which will likely result in cuts to public services and cause hardship for some of its residents

“It has created another meeting that confuses the responsibility of the police and crime panel.

“In my opinion this is wrong, it is unnecessary, and I’m not sure that is the best way of spending taxpayers money,” he said.

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed the new panel will be managed within existing budgets and committee staff, and there are no new allowances for councillors on the panel – so there is no additional cost.

“I’d rather be out there getting things done for local people and continuing the direct engagement with them instead of being sat in a council building having yet another meeting that duplicates existing meetings,” the PCC said.

“I don’t think that’s necessary. Surely, a little less conversation and a bit more action in getting things done for local people is what is required,” he said.

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The public has been clear they are supportive of Beds Police and know the force is overstretched, but people do not believe there is any need to have a politician paid to oversee the police.

“Residents are not getting the policing or the accountability needed.

“Councillors voted unanimously, across all parties, to bring in a new panel to scrutinise police and crime in our area.

“Residents have been very positive about this, and there is no extra cost to the council.