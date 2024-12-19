Bedfordshire people face maximum increase in police slice of next year's council tax bill as consultation begins

Bedfordshire residents could see the maximum police precept increase in their council tax bills next year, the police and crime commissioner has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £14 Band D increase is included in the police and crime commissioner’s (PCC) budget consultation.

On Tuesday (December 17), a written statement from the policing minister Diana Johnson MP, confirmed that PCCs will have the “flexibility” to raise the police precept to £14 for a Band D property in 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC John Tizard said: “Given the historic underfunding of police services across the country and in Bedfordshire over the last 14 years, it will be necessary to increase the council tax by 5.28 per cent.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard

“This equates to £14 for an average Band D council taxpayer – equal to only 27p a week.

“If the police element of the council tax increase were to be less than this, there would have to be reductions on police numbers with detrimental impact on everyone in the county,” he said.

The PCC added that it is expected that a similar increase will be seen across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister’s statement said the government expects police forces to improve efficiencies and productivity alongside the funding increase for police forces.

“I am committed to achieving value for money, to take advantage of collaboration with regional police services and wider local public sector partners, and to drive productivity upwards,” the PCC said.

“I will always expect the police to maximise impact with the available resources, eliminate waste and never use the lack of funding as an excuse for poor performance or failing the people of Bedfordshire.’

“Existing collaboration arrangements with both Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire have already produced savings of over £10 million,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has allocated £900k for an uplift in neighbourhood policing officers, as part of its plan to recruit 13,000 additional police officers, PCSOs, and special constables into neighbourhood policing roles.

The PCC said: “There will be a requirement for Bedfordshire to use the funding allocated in this specific grant to redeploy officers from elsewhere onto neighbourhood policing teams, as well as to recruit more officers.

“There are already extensive measures in place for this in each neighbourhood policing team which allow them to connect with and engage with their communities but these need to be strengthened.

“[My] police and crime plan has set out a clear vision for local policing and is committed to a local policing strategy by April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policing minister’s statement did not include the government’s total policing and law enforcement funding.

In 2025-26, funding for areas including Arms-Length Bodies, Cyber Crime, Forensics, Fraud, Police Productivity and Innovation and Tackling Exploitation and Abuse (including Violence against Women and Girls) will be decided as part of the Home Office’s wider budget allocation process.

“The profile of crime in Bedfordshire is changing and evolving rapidly, and we cannot ignore the vital requirement for resources dedicated to tackle violence against women and children, drug crime and serious violence, cybercrime and fraud,” the PCC said.

Visit the PCC’s website to find out more.