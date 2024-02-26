Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A woman from Bedford has been charged over an attack which left a teenager with “life changing injuries”

The victim, who is now 19, was found lying in New Bedford Road in Luton, near Telford Way, in the early hours on June 2, 2022. Police had initially believed it was a hit and run.

Jasmine Aldrich, 37, of Union Street, Bedford and Mohammed Hamid, 49, of Brantwood Road, Luton, have now been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident.

Aldrich appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 22) and is next due to appear in court in March.