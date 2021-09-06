Bedford woman arrested after man stabbed during violent disorder in Luton

A woman from Bedford has been arrested after a man was stabbed during a violent disorder in Luton last night (Sunday).

Officers were called at 9.37pm to reports of an incident involving a number of people with weapons in Ash Road.

A man was found in nearby Oak Road with suspected stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he remains with possible life-changing injuries. Two cars were damaged during the incident.

Crime

A woman in her 20s from Bedford and a man in his 30s from Luton were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident.

Inspector James Day, from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department, investigating, said: “We have two people currently in custody, but our investigation is ongoing.

"We would appreciate the public’s help to piece together what happened and locate anyone else who may have been involved.

"We have increased patrols in the area in order to reassure residents, and to help prevent further offending.

“If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch. Any details, however small, may assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 40/47045/21.