Bedford victim in Greyfriars had thousands stolen in lottery win fraud

Police are warning people about a fraud around claims of a successful lottery win.

Four victims – one in Greyfriars – have had money and valuables worth £50,000 stolen in separate incidents between September 27 and October 24 across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

In each case the victims – who are typically men of South Asian heritage – were approached in the street by two people pretending to have a winning lottery ticket they were unable to claim for immigration reasons. They were on the phone to a third man claiming to be from the National Lottery.

They offered to split the winnings if the victim cashed the lottery ticket, but then demanded cash or jewellery as a deposit. The victims were driven to their homes to collect the valuables. The thieves then drove away.

One of the men is described as Eastern European, the other of South Asian heritage.

Detective Sergeant Greg Davenport, of Bedfordshire Police’s intelligence bureau, said: “These incidents happened in Greyfriars in Bedford, Marsh Road in Luton as well as in Watford and Potters Bar. But they all have very similar methodology.

“We clearly would like to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents but it is also really important that people are aware of this scam and on their guard.”

DS Davenport offered this advice:

Be wary of anyone who approaches you out of the blue with claims of earning money

Pressure to act quickly – scammers often create a false sense of emergency to hand over cash or valuables

Contact trusted sources – if you’re approached with a suspicious offer, contact a trusted family member or friend immediately. Fraudsters target individuals they believe are isolated

Encourage family conversations – talk to older relatives or neighbours about these scams

Report any suspicious activity

Anyone with information can call 101.