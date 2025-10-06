Bedford teens charged after three machetes recovered in town

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Three teenagers have been charged after another teenager was threatened with machetes in Bedford.

The incident happened in Harrowden Road at around 2pm on Wednesday (October 1). Officers recovered three machetes.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, both from Bedford, have been charged with affray and being in possession of bladed articles.

While another boy aged 17, also from Bedford, has been charged with affray. All three have been remanded into custody.

Detective Sergeant James West said: “We know that incidents like this can cause concern locally, especially when young people are involved.

“Officers responded quickly, and three individuals have now been charged and remanded.

“We’re continuing our efforts to address youth violence and keep our communities safe.”