Bedford teenager found with £1,000 worth of suspected class A drugs and cash

A teenager has been arrested after he was found with £1,000 worth of drugs and cash on him.

On Friday (September 15), the teen was nicked in Bedford – though for some reason police have not revealed which street this happened in.

Officers saw a man they suspected of handling packages believed to be drugs.

And following a stop and search, the boy was found with £1,000 worth of suspected class A drugs, cannabis and a large amount of cash.

Officers have made nine other arrests in Biggleswade and Luton as part of major crackdown on gangs and county line drug dealing.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean said: “I’m incredibly pleased with the results the team has achieved over the last week, all of which are the result of relentless efforts and hours of dedication.

“So often we are challenged about our focus on drugs and in some ways it’s understandable given the public’s external perspective.

“Drug dealing, county lines and crimes of this nature have what can be referred to as an iceberg effect; on the surface it’s ‘just a bit of weed’, but beneath that is anti-social behaviour, violent crimes and vulnerable people exploited out of their homes, their liberty and in some cases their lives.