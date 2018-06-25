Bedford teenager, 19, jailed for 13 years for sexually abusing two young girls

A teenager has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.

Rhys Emmerton, 19, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on June 22 after being found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts of rape of a child under 13.

During the trial, the jury heard how Emmerton sexually assaulted the young girls on a number of occasions.

Detective Constable Kerry Smith, from Bedfordshire Police’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Emmerton took advantage and abused his incredibly young victims in the worst way possible. Her Honour Judge Mensah, presiding, said he should have been a responsible adult, but that he manipulated the girls instead.

“It is impossible to comprehend the abuse that these children have suffered, but we continue to offer support to the victims and their families.

“Child sexual abuse is one of the most heinous crimes and it will never tolerated in our county. We are committed to tackling these sickening individuals and ensuring that they are made to pay for their actions.

“I’m really pleased with the lengthy sentence handed down to Emmerton, and hope it sends a stark warning to others who think they can abuse children.”

Emmerton was sentenced to 10 years for the rapes, and three years for the sexual assaults.

Anyone who has concerns about child sexual abuse should report it to Bedfordshire Police on 101.

To find out more about the signs a child may be being abused, visit the NSPCC website.