Bedford taxi driver sacked as firm apologises for "unacceptable" conduct with passenger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A1 Cars has announced one of its drivers has been sacked following an incident in the town.

The taxi firm – in Bedford’s Mill Street – took the bold move to post an apology to the passenger on Facebook without actually going into much detail about the incident. When Bedford Today contacted the company, it confirmed it had been advised by the council not to comment further as the matter is now being investigated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the post on Facebook, A1 Cars said: “We'd want to sincerely address the recent incident involving a customer and the conduct of the driver.

A1 Cars have dismissed a driver and reported them to the licensing department at Bedford Borough Council

“The driver's actions were unacceptable, and he has been dismissed and reported by A1 Cars to the licensing department at Bedford Borough Council, who have the authority to revoke his licence...

“We regret that this incident occurred and are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

“We pride ourselves on providing a safe, respectful, and reliable service for all passengers of A1 Cars.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a separate post on a public Bedford Facebook page, a woman claimed to be held against her will in an A1 taxi on Saturday (January 13) after her three-month-old daughter was sick.

She claims she offered to clean it but says the driver demanded she pay the £10.80 fare and a further £60 for the damage. She also claimed she was then held against her will for AN HOUR as the driver would not unlock the doors.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police confirmed they were called on January 13 shortly before 10am to a report of a woman locked in the back of a taxi in Church Lane, Bedford.

“Whilst speaking to her on the phone, call handlers in our control room were able to ascertain that there had been a civil dispute between the driver and the customer. The call handler was able to safely resolve the dispute between the two parties over the phone and as a result, police presence was not required at the location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we received a further call concerning this matter in which additional information was disclosed. As with any incident, any new information that comes to light will be assessed and actioned appropriately.”