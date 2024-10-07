Bedford shops told to report shoplifting 'epidemic' - or police can't act

PCC John Tizard speaking at the launch of his police and crime plan 3 October 2024 Photo: LDRS

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) said “shoplifting is an epidemic”, but if shops don’t report it “the police aren’t going to act”.

PCC John Tizard was responding to a question from Bedford’s mayor, Tom Wootton, at the launch of the new police and crime plan last week (Thursday, October 3).

Mayor Wootton said businesses in Bedford were bending his ear “vigorously” about shoplifting.

“It is a problem that you’re going to get all over Bedfordshire, but particularly in the towns,” the mayor said.

“What do you think should be done in the towns, and how can we help? Because it’s partnership working, we like to work together.”

PCC Tizard said: “I know there are particular problems in Bedford town centre, I know the police have got a particular operation [called] Highgate.

“I think there may be a second operation working in the town, and that’s really important.

“Some of the issues being faced by shopkeepers and shop managers and shop staff in Bedford are replicated in Dunstable, Leighton/Linslade, everywhere across the county.

“Shoplifting is an epidemic.”

The PCC said that some of this crime is part of the serious crime and drugs issues.

“So we’ve got to eliminate those, and tackle those,” he said. “But that doesn’t give immediate comfort.

“There has to be a collaborative partnership working, and it has to include shopkeepers as well.”

The PCC spoke about a shop he visited where he was told it was shoplifted “scores of times a week”.

But the police inspector with him said there had just been 50 reports in five years.

“So if shops are being shoplifted they must report it,” the PCC said. “If they don’t report it the police aren’t going to act and the statistics won’t come up.

“The shop keeps I really feel sorry for are the small corner shops. They haven’t got the wherewithal to put all that [security] in and actually if they lose a significant amount of money it’s a very big chunk from their profit margin.

“We’ve got to work together on it.”