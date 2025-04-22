Bedford shops face investigation after undercover sting over knife sales

Police news.

Four Bedford shops failed to ask youngsters for ID when they tried to buy knives.

Community officers and police cadets carried out an undercover operation in the town centre on Saturday (April 19).

The cadets visited eight shops and tried to purchase knives and other bladed items.

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "Sadly, out of the eight shops tested, four failed to ask the cadets for ID before selling items to them.

"This information has now been passed to the licensing team who will complete further investigations.

"If you suspect a shop in Bedford is selling prohibited items to children, please report this to us."