Bedford shop fined after selling vape to a child - for second time in a year

A Bedford shop has been fined after illegally selling a vape to a 15-year-old.

And it’s the second time within a year that Bedford Fruit and Vegetables Limited, at 109 Midland Road, has been prosecuted for selling vapes to children.

Business owner and company director Farogh Sadeghi pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 29, after being caught out in a council sting in October last year. He was ordered to pay up a total of around £4,200 including fines, victim surcharge and costs.

He’d already been fined £3,621 in November 2024 after selling a vape to a 13-year-old – meaning he has now been hit in the pocket for around £7,800 in total.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said, “The sale of vapes and other age-restricted products to children is illegal and poses significant health risks to our young people. Despite previous interventions and clear guidance, Bedford Fruit and Vegetables Limited has repeatedly failed in its legal responsibilities.

“This latest prosecution sends a strong message that we will not tolerate such behaviour in Bedford Borough. Our Trading Standards team will continue to take robust action to protect young residents, support legitimate businesses and ensure businesses comply with the law.”

If Bedford Fruit and Vegtables Limited sells any tobacco or tobacco-related products to children within two years of the first office – April 2024 – it could be hit with a 12 month sales ban.