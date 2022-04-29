Bedford sex offender sentenced to 6 years in prison after breaching sexual prevention order

Clive Burton was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison last Thursday (April 21) for breaching his sexual harm prevention order and committing multiple child sexual offences.

Mr Burton, from Mount Pleasant Road in Clapham, was found guilty of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual communication with a child.

It was said that in August 2021 and January this year, he had started sexual conversations with young girls on an app and an instant messenger service.

In the conversations with the young girls, Mr Burton was told that they attend school and are only 12 and 14-years-old.

He repeatedly talked to the girls about engaging in sexual activity and asked for photos of them in school uniforms and underwear.

Officers arrested Mr Burton on January 3 and took devices which had records of multiple sexual conversations with the young girls.

Detective Inspector Pete Ward from Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Burton. He clearly poses a danger to young girls online and I hope this result sends a clear message that breaches of these orders are taken extremely seriously and perpetrators will face the consequences for their disturbing and disruptive behaviours.”