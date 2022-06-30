Bedford robber jailed for eight years after ‘frenzied’ knife attack on a stranger

A robber who stabbed a stranger in the neck, chest and hands has been jailed for eight years.

Mahmoud Amime, 22, carried out the ‘frenzied’ and attempted to steal his victim’s briefcase as the man in his 60s sat in his car in Bedford town centre

Amime, of Iddesleigh Road, Bedford, went on to threaten two other people with his knife when they bravely tried to stop the attack.

Mahmoud Amime attacked a man in his 60s with a knife.

He went on to steal a bottle of water from a home to clean himself up, and stole a bicycle from outside a nearby shop to flee the area.

Amime was arrested after CCTV operators were able to track him down.

He had changed out of his bloodied jacket, but it was later found in the kitchen sink during a search of his house.

Earlier this year Amime pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on June 24 to eight years for the stabbing and 18 months for possession of the knife.

Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a vicious and frenzied attack with a truly horrifying and despicable level of violence.

“The victim is lucky they did not suffer even more serious injuries. Thankfully, incidents like these are incredibly rare, and I am glad we were able to apprehend Amime so quickly after his despicable actions.

“Amime’s behaviour is that of someone who poses a serious danger to the public, and I am pleased he is going to prison for a long time.

“I also want to extend my thanks to those brave members of the public who stepped in to intervene. They showed tremendous courage to confront someone wielding an incredibly dangerous weapon.

“Courage can take many forms. If you know someone who carries a knife, I would urge you to show similar courage and challenge them on their behaviour, or report it to the police so we can take action.