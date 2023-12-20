He committed sexual offences over a five-year period before being brought to justice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sexual predator from Bedford who carried out a “twisted sexual fantasy” has been jailed for 23 years.

Petru Iancu, 44, of Loyes Street in Bedford, was found guilty of 17 sexual offences including multiple rapes, causing a child to watch sexual activity, and assault, which took place over five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire Police's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team began an investigation into Iancu’s assaults in 2019 after one of the rapes was reported – and further victims were identified and came forward.

Petru Iancu. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

He was found guilty in September following a trial at Luton Crown Court, and on Friday (December 15) was jailed for 23 years, with another five years to be served on licence. At sentencing, the judge said Iancu carried out a "twisted sexual fantasy" as part of his campaign of abuse, calling Iancu a "significant risk".

The judge added: "I pay tribute to the victims in this matter, who have displayed great courage and strength in giving evidence."

Detective Constable Andrea Crouch, from the RASSO team, said: “Iancu was a sexual predator who carried out a large number of offences for his own sexual gratification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“However, the three victims demonstrated true courage and strength by coming forward and sharing their voices. Hopefully now, with support from our specialist officers, they are able to move on with their lives and they can now see what the future can hold for them.

“We will never tolerate this type of criminality in our county and will do all we can to support victims and put these perpetrators behind bars.”