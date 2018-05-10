Bedford property closed due to reports of links to drugs crime

A property in Bedford has been shut down due to reports it was linked to drugs crime.

Bedfordshire Police community officers successfully secured a three-month closure order on in Western Street, as part of an on-going week of action targeting criminal and nuisance behaviour in the Tavistock Street and Midland Road areas.

Officers carried out a warrant on Tuesday (8 May) after receiving reports of a drug criminality connected to the property.

Following the action the address was served with a 24 hours closure notice which was extended to a three months closure order at a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (9 May).

PC Emily Keech, who secured the closure, said: “We are happy with the court’s decision to close the property, which had been reported as being a nuisance to residents and source of drug crime in the area.

“This action was just one of many we are doing to keep our communities safe. If anyone has any concerns about criminality in their area, please do get in touch, we will treat all reports seriously.”

The Bedford Community Team is currently leading a ‘Bedford Uplift’ week of action, supported by a number of partners. Follow the week’s initiatives on Twitter via @NorthBedsPolice and using the hashtag #BedfordUplift.