Bedford property closed after suspected drug dealing

A trouble property has been handed a three-month closure order following reports of drug dealing and drug use.

North Urban Community team closed an address in Hartington Street, Bedford, which was a source of nuisance to the neighbourhood.

News

Following a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday), a judge has granted a three-month closure order.

PC Emma Underwood, from the North Urban Community Team, said: “We are happy with the court’s decision to grant this closure order as hopefully this will bring peace to the neighbourhood.

“We would ask anyone who is concerned about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to the police.

"We work with information passed to us by the members of the public, and each report helps us in building a better intelligence picture of criminality in the area.”

You can report your concerns online or by calling 101.