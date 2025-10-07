Bedford Prison records a rise in prisoner-on-prisoner assaults but a significant drop in assaults on staff

Figures obtained by Legal Expert have revealed the number of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults at Bedford Prison is at its second-highest in the past five years.

In June 2025, Government research highlighted a worrying link between overcrowded conditions and increased violence in prisons, as offenders are nearly 20% more likely to be involved in assaults in overpopulated jails.

Consequently, the Government announced a £40 million investment in new security measures aimed at reducing violence behind bars.

Patrick Mallon, a solicitor at legal firm JF Law, said: "The alarming year-on-year rise in assaults in UK prisons is a stark reflection of a system under immense strain.

“With prison populations growing and a significant number of prisons now officially overcrowded, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is facing a growing crisis as this limited space creates an unstable environment where violence becomes increasingly common.”

In 2024/25, Bedford Prison – which has a reported population of over 370 inmates – recorded 168 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, representing a 16% increase from five years earlier.

The increased rate of violence in prisons can be attributed to many reasons – as well overcrowding, there’s a lack of purposeful activity, staffing levels, security and poor mental health.

As reported in the BBC, a MoJ spokesperson said: "This Government inherited a prison system in crisis, overcrowded and rife with violence, and we are fixing this by delivering the fastest prison-building programme in more than a century.”

The Government’s Plan for Change aims to build 14,000 extra prison places by 2031, and the new investment will help combat the flow of contraband, which creates unsafe environments in jails.

Prison injury compensation firm Legal Expert also obtained figures on how many prison staff assaults have taken place at Bedford Prison over the past five years.

The number of assaults on staff at the prison has dropped from 182 in 2020/21 to 105 in 2024/25, a decrease of 42%.

Mr Mallon said: “The Prison Service has a legal duty of care to protect individuals in its custody, and where it has failed to do so, for example by not segregating a vulnerable inmate, that individual may be entitled to seek compensation for their injuries through a personal injury claim.

“Similarly, prison officers have a right to a safe workplace. The employer's duty of care extends to providing adequate training, resources, and a secure environment to protect their staff from harm.

“These claims are not only about securing compensation for the physical and psychological harm suffered but also about holding the responsible authorities to account and highlighting the urgent need for systemic change."

