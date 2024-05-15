Bedford police step up patrols in Goldington over drug dealing in the area

Police in Goldington (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

If you see more officers in the area, don’t be alarmed.

Police are carrying out high-vis patrols after receiving reports of drug dealing in the Attadale Walk and Kielder Path area of Goldington.

Officers have confirmed they are now working closely with the council to install CCTV in the area as well as getting the overgrown hedges cut back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’ll also be covert patrols, with special attention being given to car parks.