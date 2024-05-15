Bedford police step up patrols in Goldington over drug dealing in the area
If you see more officers in the area, don’t be alarmed.
Police are carrying out high-vis patrols after receiving reports of drug dealing in the Attadale Walk and Kielder Path area of Goldington.
Officers have confirmed they are now working closely with the council to install CCTV in the area as well as getting the overgrown hedges cut back.
There’ll also be covert patrols, with special attention being given to car parks.
If you have any info relating to drug dealing in the Goldington area, or any other parts of Bedford, report it online or call police on 101.