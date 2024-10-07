Bedford police step up patrols in Brickhill after reports of fly-tipping in the area

Police are stepping up patrols in the area (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Police have vowed to carry out overt and covert patrols on the Carron Road estate following reports of people causing a nuisance.

Not only are a small group of people causing anti-social behaviour in Brickhill but one Carron Road estate resident has been fly-tipping.

In a post on social media, officer said: “We know some of those who are involved, and should the behaviour continue, then enforcement action will be taken, either by the police, the council or the relevant housing association, depending on the behaviour involved.

“Overt and covert police patrols will be carried out at all times of the day in an effort to curtail this behaviour and anyone found causing any nuisance will be dealt with robustly.”