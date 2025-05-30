Bedford people hand in almost 1,500 knives during weapons amnesty

One of the 11 weapons bins dotted around the county

Bedfordshire Police say their latest weapons amnesty is the most successful to date.

More than 3,500 knives have been taken off the streets in the county – 1,495 of which were in Bedford alone.

There were 11 weapons bins dotted around the county ahead of last week’s Sceptre, a nationally coordinated initiative to tackle knife crime.

Officers also carried out weapons sweeps, enforcements, and school workshops.

The number of weapons recovered across the rest of the county were:

Biggleswade and Shefford – 458 knives

Leighton Buzzard – 117 knives

Dunstable and Houghton Regis – 1,110 knives

Luton – 397 knives

Superintendent Alex House said: “The latest knife surrender figures demonstrate the growing impact of police and partner efforts to address knife crime, and are a clear sign that communities are listening, engaging and playing an active role in this.

“Getting knives off the streets is important, but it is just one part of the picture. Prevention is key, and by engaging young people early, challenging harmful myths and equipping them with the tools and support they need, we can help them choose safer paths and stop violence before it starts.”