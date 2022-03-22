Bedford parents warned about cannabis edibles marketed at children

Parents are being warned about cannabis disguised as sweets.

Over a six month period in 2021, police received almost 150 intelligence reports about cannabis edibles across the region - and they are concerned this figure could rise as county line gangs use the sweets to entice young people into working for them.

Cannabis edibles are laced with mood altering ingredients which can cause side effects such as the loss of consciousness or coordination, hallucinations, nausea/ vomiting, lethargy, and heart problems.

Some cannabis edibles found in Biggleswade earlier this year by the North Beds Police community team

They are also illegal and anyone in possession of a product containing Class B drugs risks arrest and prosecution.

Detective Inspector Kelly Gray, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “The illicit manufacture of such sweets means production is unregulated and thus levels of potency can vary, not to mention there being a high chance other harmful substances are mixed in.

“We’re asking parents in particular to be aware of these products and look twice at any sweets or chocolates their children may have in their possession."