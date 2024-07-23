Bedford paedophile jailed for sexually abusing two children two decades apart
Brian Watts, now 79, was in his 40s when he sexually abused a young boy after inviting him to his house to play on his games console in the early 1990s.
His young victim kept the abuse to himself – but came forward in 2020 after realising how much it was affecting his mental health.
Another victim had been sexually abused by Watts since the age of six or seven. In 2019 the then-teenager told a trusted adult, who reported it to police.
Watts, of Kimble Drive in Bedford, denied the abuse when arrested by Bedfordshire Police – but was found guilty after an 11-day trial at Luton Crown Court.
He was jailed for 13 years on Friday after being found guilty of:
Four counts of indecent assault of a male
Four counts of indecency with a child
Three counts of sexual assault of a child
He will also be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on his release.
In an impact statement, each victim described how the abuse has had a huge impact on their lives.
One said: “I’ve carried this secret, the shame, sadness and anger with myself for too long and I don’t know the person I could have been if this hadn’t have happened.”
The other said: “It’s hard to explain but I still struggle with physical touch from anyone. I am just not comfortable in my own skin, and this is because of him and what he did to me.”
Detective Sergeant Gemma West, who investigated both cases, said: “I am pleased that Watts has received a custodial sentence, particularly after he denied all offences which led to both victims having to give evidence against him in court, which was a very traumatic experience as they had to re-live what had happened to them.
“However, they both demonstrated such bravery in doing this, and now Watts is behind bars I hope this helps them move forward in some way.
“If anything like this has happened to you, no matter how long ago, please come forward and tell us. I hope this case sends a message that it is never too late to report to us and we will do all we can to support the victim and bring the perpetrator to justice.”
Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101.