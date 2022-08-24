Bedford murder victim named as parents pay tribute

A man who died in Bedford at the weekend has been named, as his family pay tribute to him.

Kameron Campbell, 26, of Bedford, died on Saturday evening (August 20) after being taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds following an incident in Palgrave Road.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by Bedfordshire Police.

Kameron Campbell

In a tribute to him, his father said: “You have left a big hole in our hearts; we will miss your cheekiness. RIP, we will always love you from Mama, Dad and family.”

His mother said: “He was a loving, caring boy and would help anyone. He was loved and will be missed, our hearts are shattered, love Mum, your sisters and Nan.”

Frederico Saurini, 51, of Palgrave Road, Bedford has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. He has been remanded in custody pending a further court appearance on August 25.