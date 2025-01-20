Bedford MP writes to chief constable following spate of taxi break-ins over weekend

A picture of one of the vandalised taxis, posted on MP Mohammad Yasin's Facebook page

There’s been a spike in the number of Bedford taxis being vandalised and broken into – particularly in Queen’s Park.

And Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin is demanded answers from chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst.

In a letter posted on Mr Yasin’s Facebook page, he said: “As a former taxi driver, I know all too well the unnecessary stress these drivers will now be under. When your vehicle is also your living, break-ins such as this are simply unaffordable.

“It is unclear whether these are the actions of one individual, or the actions of a group, but I find the specific targeting of local taxis for presumably the fare money that may be inside especially callous.

“Whilst I appreciate that the police will be unable to share any confidential intelligence or information relating to an ongoing case, I would be grateful for your reassurance that these break-ins are being taken seriously and duly investigated.”