Bedford man who threatened to release video of woman in the shower jailed for blackmail

He also threatened to torture her and her family

Alaur Rahman. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A man who threatened to release a video of a woman in the shower unless she paid him £2,000 has been jailed.

Alaur Rahman, 29, of Gifford Road in Bedford, used multiple phones to harrass and threaten his victim, saying he would send people to torture her and her family if she didn’t pay as well as releasing the video – which had been taken without her consent.

Calls recorded and passed to police showed the victim repeatedly telling Rahman to leave her alone. She also told police Rahman was controlling and abusive, getting angry when she went out with family and friends and making accusations about her behaviour.

Rahman pleaded guilty to blackmail, voyeurism, harassment, controlling and coercive behaviour and threatening to disclose a private sexual film, and was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars on Thursday (October 12).

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against the victim.

Dips Wheeler, an investigation officer in Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Emerald domestic abuse team, said: “Rahman’s behaviour caused untold distress to the victim in this case, who I cannot praise enough for her bravery in coming forward and putting a stop to his abhorrent behaviour.

“Rahman was trying to control this woman, plain and simple. All of his actions demonstrated red flags for abusive, controlling and dangerous behaviour.

“These kinds of perpetrators must be stopped. If something like this is happening to you or someone you know, please report it so we can take action. I know coming forward to the police can be hard and feel scary, but we will support you at every stage to get justice and keep you safe.”