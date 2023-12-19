Bedford man nicked for intent to supply cocaine as part of county lines gang

He was charged along with another man

Two men – including one from Bedford – have been charged and remanded following a number of drugs busts targeting a county lines gang on Friday (December 15).

Jaidon Mitchell, aged 20, of Torridge Rise, Bedford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine).

Andrew Avraam, aged 20, of Mitchell Road, Edmonton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine).

Both have been remanded into custody and will appear in court next month. During the operation two minors – who the gangs had been exploiting as drug runners – were also safeguarded.

The raids were led by Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s dedicated county lines unit – Operation Mantis – following an investigation into a drug network operating in East Herts and Welwyn Hatfield. Cash, drugs and mobile phones were also recovered during the operation.

The warrants were conducted in Edmonton and Welwyn Garden City during which two men were arrested and later charged.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “This latest operation is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in Hertfordshire. We have made a significant impact on these gangs over recent years, and have again made some significant arrests, seizing drugs and safeguarding several vulnerable children.