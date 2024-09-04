Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bedford man has been jailed for three years after admitting being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Junior Mulubi, 23, was arrested in July following an investigation into a drugs network which linked him to the supply of the drug in Bedford. His number was obtained when another man was arrested and had his phone seized.

During his arrest, officers found drugs paraphernalia and several phones attributed to Mulubi which contained hundreds of drugs-related messages.

A drugs expert analysed the messages on Mulubi’s phone and that of the other man and said they indicated Mulubi was involved in significant levels of drug supply with discussions about “bulk sales”.

Messages included asking whether Mulubi had “grub”, a phrase used to refer to drugs, or could “swing him some shoots”, asking Mulubi if he had drugs to sell.

Last week at Luton Crown Court, Mulubi, of Coventry Street, Bedford, was sentenced to three years in prison including two months for a separate affray offence for which he was already on a community order.

Detective Constable Adam Geary said: “We know the drugs trade has a huge impact on our communities, so it’s satisfying to bring a supplier like this to justice. Drugs ruin the lives of users but also the people who deal in them. Mulubi will now be spending years behind bars.”