Bedford man jailed for 'violently' raping two men he met via dating app Grindr

A Bedford man who violently raped two men he met through the dating app Grindr has been convicted.

Two victims came forward independently of one another to report attacks by Mohammed Altaher at his home address in Bedford in August and September 2019 respectively. Both victims met Altaher through the dating app Grindr.

The first went to his home address in Bedford with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with Altaher – but withdrew consent due to the nature and aggressive behaviour of Altaher, which was ignored.

The victim sustained multiple injuries as a result of this violent rape and disclosed the attack to the sexual assault referral centre in Brighton the following day.

A second victim told Bedfordshire Police that he had attended Altaher’s address and been encouraged to take the drug MCAT. He and Altaher had consensual sex, but after this the victim started to feel unwell. However, Altaher carried on the sexual activity, violently sexually assaulting the victim in the bathroom before raping him.

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team put together a thorough investigation into 38-year-old Altaher to secure charges, while the victims were supported by specialist police officers and victim engagement officers through the court process.

Today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court, Altaher, of Cardington Road, Bedford, was found guilty of two counts of raping a male over 16 as well as one count of sexual assault by penetration. He has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court next month.

Detective Constable Kevin Cheese, from Bedfordshire Police’s RASSO team, said: “These were especially nasty, violent rapes. Consent for sexual activity can be withdrawn at any time, and Altaher showed no care or compassion for the victims’ wishes in this case in the face of his own sexual gratification.

“There is undoubtedly under reporting in regards to male victims of sexual violence, and I want to thank both survivors in this case for coming forward and getting a dangerous predator like Altaher off the streets.

“We will always be on the side of victims, regardless of who you are. Sexual abuse is a horrid crime for anyone to go through and we will relentlessly pursue perpetrators of such crimes and bring them to justice.”

The Bedfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership lists a range of support services for those who have suffered sexual violence and abuse, including specialist services for boys and men as well as the LGBT+ community.